Kerala: ADGP MR Ajith Kumar to be removed from position overseeing law and order

    ADGP Ajith Kumar is set to be removed from his position overseeing law and order, with indications suggesting that either H. Venkatesh or Balram Kumar may be appointed as his replacement.

    MR Ajith Kumar to be removed as ADGP of Kerala Police dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 12:20 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 1:27 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: ADGP Ajith Kumar is set to be removed from his position overseeing law and order, with indications suggesting that either H. Venkatesh or Balram Kumar may be appointed as his replacement. The potential reshuffle comes amid the possibility of a special investigation led by D.G.P. K. Padmakumar, a senior officer, into the serious allegations raised by P.V. Anvar MLA.

    Also Read: Kerala top cop's under construction mansion raises eyebrows after MLA's claims

    The decision to remove Ajith Kumar follows a major controversy involving allegations against senior police officials and P. Shashi, as highlighted by Anwar. The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's move comes in response to these grave allegations. The announcement of the investigation into these charges was made at the closing ceremony of the state conference of the Police Association in Kottayam, where Ajith Kumar was present.

    Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced an investigation into the allegations made by P.V. Anvar. Addressing the state conference of the Police Association at its closing ceremony in Kottayam, Vijayan assured that the government would thoroughly examine all related issues and assured that no bias would influence the process. He emphasized that senior police officials would handle the investigation with the utmost seriousness.

    Vijayan highlighted the importance of maintaining discipline within the police force, stating that actions obstructing discipline would not be tolerated and that violations would lead to appropriate consequences. Despite discussing the need for investigation and action, the Chief Minister avoided directly implicating Anvar. ADGP AR Ajith Kumar, who will face the probe, was also present at the function.

    During his speech, Vijayan praised Kerala's police force, calling it the best in the country and noting that there are currently no significant law and order issues in the state. He acknowledged the police's crucial role in maintaining peace and swiftly addressing crimes, including economic offenses. Vijayan stressed that the police must act impartially and without fear, regardless of the status of those involved, and that external interference should not deter their actions.

    The Chief Minister also mentioned that a small group within the police force resists reforms and tarnishes the reputation of the force. The government is aware of this group and has taken steps to remove problematic elements, with 108 individuals dismissed recently. Vijayan assured that this process would continue and emphasized the government's commitment to supporting honest officials.

    Also Read: Kerala: Police association raises criticism against ADGP over workload, alleged surveillance

