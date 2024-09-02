Kerala: Police association raises criticism against ADGP over workload, alleged surveillance

The Kerala Police Association has criticized ADGP M R Ajith Kumar for overloading SPs with excessive work, impacting police personnel. They also alleged that Kumar has set up parallel intelligence units to monitor police officers, intensifying dissatisfaction within the force.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police Association has raised criticisms against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar for overburdening SPs with workload, affecting police personnel. Additionally, allegations were made that the DGP has established parallel intelligence units to monitor police officers, which has further fueled discontent among the police personnel.

BREAKING: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces probe into allegations against top IPS officers in police force

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced an investigation into the allegations against the top IPS officers in the police force on Monday (Sep 2). The probe against ADGP MR Ajith Kumar will be carried out by a police officer of the DGP rank.

He emphasized that any issues will be investigated with the seriousness they deserve and assured that disciplinary actions will be taken if necessary. The Chief Minister made these remarks at the closing ceremony of the police association's state conference in Kottayam, where ADGP was also present. Despite the announcement of an investigation and actions to be taken, the Chief Minister has not taken a stance against MLA PV Anvar.

The Chief Minister stated that those in the police force are bound by strict disciplinary standards and are accountable for following them. The Chief Minister praised Kerala's police as one of the best forces in the country, noting that there are currently no public order issues in the state.

The controversy surrounding ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar intensified with allegations linking him to P.Sasi, the Chief Minister’s political secretary. This prompted Chief Minister Vijayan to request a detailed report from the police chief.

Adding fuel to the fire, Left Independent MLA Anvar made further accusations against ADGP Kumar on Sunday. Anvar claimed he received death threats and had previously leaked phone conversations to expose corruption. He also released a conversation in which Sujith Das, the former Malappuram SP, allegedly attempted to persuade him to withdraw his complaint about illegal tree cutting.



