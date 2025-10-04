Kerala’s Education Minister has ordered an investigation into the incident, calling the teachers' actions inappropriate. He assured that the students will be permitted to perform the mime again, while the PTA works to resume the festival.

Kasaragod (Kerala): Tensions flared at Kumbala Government Higher Secondary School after teachers allegedly interrupted a mime act in support of Palestine during the school’s annual arts festival. Police said the incident occurred on Friday, October 3 when two teachers stepped in midway through the performance, instructing students to stop and pulling down the stage curtains. The move triggered strong backlash from several quarters. The Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) convened a meeting to discuss the matter, but the discussions were disrupted by members of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League, who demanded strict action against the teachers. Protesters also accused the school authorities of locking students inside a room to prevent them from resuming the show. In a separate demonstration, activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest at the campus. Police were eventually deployed to disperse crowds and maintain order. Officials confirmed that the PTA is working on resuming the arts festival and taking steps to defuse the dispute.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Education Minister Seeks Investigation Report

The Education Department has intervened in the incident following the controversy. Minister V Sivankutty said that an investigation has been launched. “Students of Kumbala school will be given permission to present the same topic on the same stage. Further action will be taken after receiving the investigation report. It is inappropriate to stop any art form expressing solidarity with Palestine and to suspend the youth festival for that reason,” he added, assuring strict action.

According to reports, a teacher had lowered the curtain before the students could complete their miming performance. It was also announced that the festival, which was supposed to continue, has been postponed. Protests erupted during a special PTA meeting called to discuss the incident. PTA President AK Arif said that the teachers had made a mistake, demanding action. School Principal Sindhu clarified that it is not clear what happened and that a final decision on the festival will be taken on Monday.