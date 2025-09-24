Mohanlal’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award speech at the National Film Awards ceremony caused a stir after social media users said he misquoted Veenapoovu, the famous poem of Kumaranasan. It has sparked discussions on how the speech was prepared.

Kochi: What should have been an entirely celebratory moment for Malayalam cinema turned into an unexpected literary controversy when legendary actor Mohanlal allegedly misquoted literary icon Kumaranasan's poem while receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Tuesday, September 23. During his heartfelt speech, Mohanlal attempted to invoke the literary heritage of Kerala by referencing what he believed were lines from Kumaranasan's celebrated work "Veenapoovu." However, several users pointed out that the line could not be seen in Kumaranasan's works, triggering speculations that Mohanlal could have used ChatGPT or other AI tools to draft his speech.

After receiving his award, Mohanlal said, “I would like to quote the lines from Kumaranasan's Veenapoovu, This flower did not merely fall into the dust, it lived a life of beauty.” However, social media users claimed no such line exists in the poem. “Although Veena Poovu was a book I studied in BA MA classes and remembered constantly, to clear the doubt, I read Veena Poovu from beginning to end amidst the morning kitchen rush. It was not from Veena Poovu. This was not a school-level elocution competition. Nor was it the inaugural speech of an association’s annual meeting. It was the acceptance speech delivered upon receiving one of the nation’s highest honors — the Phalke Award. The speech was magnificent. It was only in the poetry that he stumbled,” wrote Radhika C Nair.

Did ChatGPT Write Mohanlal's Speech?

Below her post, several people commented that these lines may have been from P Bhaskaran’s Orkkuka Vallappozhum or may have been written by Changampuzha Krishna Pillai in his famous poem. However, thorough searches through these poets' collections also came up empty. The mystery deepened as no one could definitively identify the source of the lines that Mohanlal had confidently attributed to Kumaranasan. Mohanlal's speech was otherwise well-received, with his dedication of the award to "the greats of Malayalam cinema and the world of cinema" resonating with audiences. His statement that "Cinema is the pulse of my soul" has been widely shared and appreciated.

Despite his illustrious career spanning numerous critically acclaimed films, Mohanlal admitted he "never dared to dream of this moment, not even in my wildest dreams." He credited the achievement to what he called "destiny's gentle hand" and viewed his role as carrying forward the voice of Malayalam cinema's rich traditions. The actor dedicated the award to the "legendary masters of Malayalam cinema, past and present" and to Kerala's "discerning, intelligent audience" who have supported and nurtured the industry's artistic growth over the decades.