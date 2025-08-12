Minister V Sivankutty calls for a re-election in Thrissur following allegations of widespread voter fraud, claiming 30,000-60,000 fake votes.

Thiruvananthapuram: Minister V Sivankutty has demanded a re-election in Thrissur, citing widespread allegations of voter fraud both before and after the polls. According to the minister, between 30,000 and 60,000 fake votes may have been added to the rolls. He urged the Election Commission to hold fresh elections in the constituency and ensure that an accurate and transparent voter list is prepared.

Allegations Against BJP and Suresh Gopi

Sivankutty alleged that lakhs of rupees were spent to manipulate the voter list and accused BJP MP Suresh Gopi of failing to offer a truthful explanation. “He is silent as he cannot offer a truthful explanation,” the minister remarked, adding that Gopi should resign immediately and take moral responsibility for the alleged fraud.

Claims of Systematic Manipulation

The minister said that democracy itself has been compromised, claiming that Kerala has never witnessed voter list manipulation on such a massive scale. He further accused the BJP of spending crores of rupees ahead of the local body polls, and of implementing a “Suresh Gopi model” of voter additions — similar to what, he claimed, had happened in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and other areas.

“The democratic process in the nation has been compromised,” Sivankutty asserted, reiterating his call for Gopi’s resignation and a thorough cleanup of the electoral rolls.