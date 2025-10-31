Kerala is on track to declare itself free from extreme poverty by November 2025. While the EPEP initiative has provided micro-plans for over 64,000 families, there is criticism that many people are being excluded from the official lists.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is set to become the first Indian state to declare itself free from extreme poverty on November 1, 2025, marking a major milestone achieved through the Extreme Poverty Eradication Programme (EPEP) launched in 2021. Minister MB Rajesh clarified that the claim pertains to the eradication of extreme poverty and not poverty, which is defined by stringent criteria involving lack of income, shelter, and even basic food security—not poverty in general. The identification process focused on families who had not previously benefited from any government schemes.

Despite the declaration, criticism is mounting at grassroots levels, pointing out that many families living in dire conditions, including tribal communities, remain excluded from official lists. For example, Bindu from the Vattachira Paniya colony in Kodanchery panchayat remains locked in hardship, with her sanctioned house construction halted indefinitely, forcing her to live in makeshift shelters vulnerable to environmental damage and wildlife, with her husband undergoing health treatments.

Definition of extremely poor

The definition of "extremely poor" used by the government includes those without a stable income or basic facilities and dependent on others even for food. In Kodanchery, 72 families were officially listed as extremely poor, with eight homeless families receiving housing assistance. Yet, many suffering extreme misery are acknowledged by local governing bodies to fall outside such official listings.

The programme's success stems from a participatory, data-driven approach that tailored micro-plans for over 64,000 families, providing food, healthcare, livelihood support, and housing. However, questions linger over exclusions and the social realities behind the numbers. While Kerala’s achievement aligns with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, the challenge remains to ensure no vulnerable communities are left behind as the state moves forward in its poverty eradication journey.