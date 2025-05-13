While the team is still expected in Asia, Argentinian media reports suggest matches will be held in China and Qatar.

Kerala The much-anticipated visit of Argentina Football Team to Kerala has been reportedly cancelled as the Kerala Football Association has failed to raise Rs 100 crore. The news of Argentina’s visit was first announced by Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman in November last year, confirming that the reigning World Cup champions would play two friendly matches in Kochi. HSBC India, official partner of the football team, had confirmed that Argentina, including legendary player Lionel Messi, will visit India for an international exhibition match in October 2025.

While the team is still expected in Asia, Argentinian media reports suggest matches will be held in China and Qatar. Renowned reporter Gaston Edul, known for covering all Argentina matches, tweeted about two matches scheduled in China in October. Sports Minister V Abdurahiman had previously stated Messi would arrive in Kerala in October.

Edul further suggests the team might travel to Qatar after a friendly against Angola in Africa in November. Reports indicate the Argentina Football Association has concrete plans for these two matches.

What went wrong?

Reports suggest that Kerala Football Association had to pay Rs 100 crore to make the event a reality. Out of this, around ₹70 crore was designated solely as the appearance fee for Messi and his team. The deadline to finalise the agreement has allegedly lapsed, making it difficult for the organisers to see the plan go through. Failing to provide clarity on the visit, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman told media that the sponsors will respond to the matter.

Messi first visited India in September 2011 to play a World Cup qualifying round match against Venezuela in Kolkata. Argentina won that match 1-0 at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium. This would have been his second visit to the country--and the first to Kerala, a place where he is revered as a god.