Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi spotted during 'Kudamattam' at Kerala's iconic Thrissur Pooram (WATCH)

    The Thiruvambady team stole the show during the renowned "Kudamattam" with a display of an outstanding illuminated cutout of Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi carrying the World Cup.
     

    Lionel Messi spotted during 'Kudamattam' at Kerala's iconic Thrissur Pooram (WATCH)
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 1, 2023, 9:34 AM IST

    Thrissur: Kerala's iconic Thrissur Pooram was celebrated in all its splendour on Sunday at the renowned Vadakkunnathan Temple in this city, with a parade of elaborately costumed elephants and an electrifying traditional percussion performance that mesmerized a sea of spectators.

    Thousands of people of all ages and religions gathered to witness the renowned pooram at the vast Thekkinkadu Maidan. It is regarded as the mother of all temple festivals in the southern state and is generally attended by thousands of spectators each year. Thirty caparisoned elephants—15 from each of the temples of Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady—were arranged face to face while observing long-standing rituals and traditions. 

    The Thiruvambady team stole the show during the renowned "Kudamattam," which got underway shortly after six in the evening, with a display of an outstanding illuminated cutout of Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi carrying the World Cup.

    Kudamattam is a change of colourful ornamental silk parasols in quick succession by people mounted atop the elephants. 

    Besides the different colours, patterns and layers on the umbrellas, there were illuminated cutouts of various deities including Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvathy, Lord Krishna among others.  

    The display of 'nettipattams' (the golden caparisons) 'venchamaram' (ornamental fan made of peacock feathers) and 'muthukkuda' (decorative umbrellas) atop the jumbos was a feast to the crowd which was enthralled by the traditional music ensembles, 'panchavadyam and pandimelam', by an array of percussionists.

    The two-centuries-old Thrissur Pooram had its origin in 1798, through a royal edict of the then Raja Rama Varma, popularly known as Shakthan Thampuran, a powerful ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Cochin.

    The edict entrusted two local temples -- Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady -- as the main sponsors of the festivities to be conducted in a competitive spirit.
    Besides the main poorams by the two Devaswoms, small poorams from nearby temples also participated in the festivities, which will end late Sunday night with a massive fireworks display

    Last Updated May 1, 2023, 9:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    It may be your Kerala story it is not our Kerala story Shashi Tharoor slams Adah Sharma-starrer film

    'It may be 'your' Kerala story; it is not 'our' Kerala story...' Shashi Tharoor slams Adah Sharma-starrer film

    Thrissur Pooram witnesses magnificent 'Kudamattam'; Fireworks on Monday at 3 am anr

    Thrissur Pooram witnesses magnificent 'Kudamattam'; Fireworks on Monday at 3 am

    Karnataka Election 2023 Amit Shah Exclusive BJP majority alliance with Janata Dal Secular

    Amit Shah Exclusive: 'BJP will secure majority in Karnataka... No question of post-poll alliance with JD-S'

    Karnataka Election 2023 Mega Exclusive: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Asianet News

    Karnataka Election 2023 Mega Exclusive: Amit Shah on Opposition appeasement ploy, BJP's win margin and more

    Karnataka Election 2023 Amit Shah Exclusive Interview on Congress guarantees

    Amit Shah Exclusive: 'Congress party has no image... who will believe their guarantees?'

    Recent Stories

    Viral Video Sonam Kapoor gets trolled for her insane ramp walk ahead of King Charles III coronation concert RBA

    Viral Video: Sonam Kapoor gets trolled for her insane ramp walk ahead of King Charles III’s coronation concert

    Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan's luxury brand, gets backlash over pricing; netizens call it 'cheap money, grabbing gimmick' RBA

    Shah Rukh, Aryan Khan's luxury brand, gets backlash over pricing; netizens call it 'money, grabbing gimmick'

    It may be your Kerala story it is not our Kerala story Shashi Tharoor slams Adah Sharma-starrer film

    'It may be 'your' Kerala story; it is not 'our' Kerala story...' Shashi Tharoor slams Adah Sharma-starrer film

    Ajith Kumar 52nd birthday special: AK 62 aka Vidaa Muyarchi's poster OUT; read details RBA

    Ajith Kumar 52nd birthday special: AK 62 aka Vidaa Muyarchi's poster OUT; read details

    Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 Want to be part of Amitabh Bachchan game show Know how to register All information HERE RBA

    KBC 15: Want to be part of Amitabh Bachchan’s game show? Know how to register? All information HERE

    Recent Videos

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon