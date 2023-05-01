Lionel Messi spotted during 'Kudamattam' at Kerala's iconic Thrissur Pooram (WATCH)

The Thiruvambady team stole the show during the renowned "Kudamattam" with a display of an outstanding illuminated cutout of Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi carrying the World Cup.

Thrissur: Kerala's iconic Thrissur Pooram was celebrated in all its splendour on Sunday at the renowned Vadakkunnathan Temple in this city, with a parade of elaborately costumed elephants and an electrifying traditional percussion performance that mesmerized a sea of spectators.

Thousands of people of all ages and religions gathered to witness the renowned pooram at the vast Thekkinkadu Maidan. It is regarded as the mother of all temple festivals in the southern state and is generally attended by thousands of spectators each year. Thirty caparisoned elephants—15 from each of the temples of Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady—were arranged face to face while observing long-standing rituals and traditions.

The Thiruvambady team stole the show during the renowned "Kudamattam," which got underway shortly after six in the evening, with a display of an outstanding illuminated cutout of Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi carrying the World Cup.

Kudamattam is a change of colourful ornamental silk parasols in quick succession by people mounted atop the elephants.

Besides the different colours, patterns and layers on the umbrellas, there were illuminated cutouts of various deities including Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvathy, Lord Krishna among others.

The display of 'nettipattams' (the golden caparisons) 'venchamaram' (ornamental fan made of peacock feathers) and 'muthukkuda' (decorative umbrellas) atop the jumbos was a feast to the crowd which was enthralled by the traditional music ensembles, 'panchavadyam and pandimelam', by an array of percussionists.

The two-centuries-old Thrissur Pooram had its origin in 1798, through a royal edict of the then Raja Rama Varma, popularly known as Shakthan Thampuran, a powerful ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Cochin.

The edict entrusted two local temples -- Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady -- as the main sponsors of the festivities to be conducted in a competitive spirit.

Besides the main poorams by the two Devaswoms, small poorams from nearby temples also participated in the festivities, which will end late Sunday night with a massive fireworks display