Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-668 September 08 2024: Who will win the first prize?

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-668 Lottery on Sunday (Sep 08). The declaration will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m.
     

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-668 September 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 10:08 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 8, 2024, 10:08 AM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK-668 Lottery on Sunday (Sep 08). The declaration will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 p.m. Winners of the Kerala State Lotteries must claim their prizes within 30 days by submitting their tickets to the designated organization. Failure to do so will result in the forfeiture of the winnings. To ensure transparency, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the official Kerala lottery results.

    Let us take a look at the prize breakdown for the Akshaya AK-668 lottery:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    Results awaited

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    Results awaited

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    Results awaited

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    Results awaited

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    Results awaited

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    Results awaited

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    Results awaited

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    Results awaited

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Results awaited

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department holds special seasonal lotteries known as "bumpers" during festive occasions such as Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives are aligned with the government's objectives of generating revenue and creating employment opportunities in the state.

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the government gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Chimmini Dam to be opened to public on September 13 2024 anr

    Kerala: Chimmini Dam to be opened to public on September 13

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-670 September 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-670 September 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: ADGP M R Ajith Kumar admits meeting RSS leader, calls it 'private visit' anr

    Kerala: ADGP M R Ajith Kumar admits meeting RSS leader, calls it 'private visit'

    Mammootty at 73: Timeless megastar of Malayalam cinema who keeps on reinventing himself dmn

    Mammootty at 73: Timeless megastar of Malayalam cinema who keeps on reinventing himself

    Kerala weather: Intermittent showers in all districts, heavier rains in north; yellow alert in two districts dmn

    Kerala weather: Intermittent showers in all districts, heavier rains in north; yellow alert in two districts

    Recent Stories

    Surprising Fact: Is the Golden Temple actually gold-plated? NTI

    Surprising Fact: Is the Golden Temple actually gold-plated?

    "Submit NRC application number to get Aadhaar card...": Assam CM Himanta Sarma makes big announcement dmn

    "Submit NRC application number to get Aadhaar card...": Assam CM Himanta Sarma makes big announcement

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 8: Price of 10gm gold drops! vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 8: Price of 10gm gold drops!

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 8: Price of 10gm gold drops! vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Sept 8: Price of 10gm gold drops!

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced: Check Sept 8 city-wise rates vkp

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced: Check Sept 8 city-wise rates

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon