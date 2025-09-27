Saji Cherian defended his gesture as a sign of respect for a globally recognized figure, not an act of devotion. However, critics accused him of political opportunism, arguing that endorsing Mata Amritanandamayi undermines scientific thought.

Amritapuri (Kollam): Kerala Minister Saji Cherian has landed in the eye of a controversy after he was seen hugging Mata Amritanandamayi, popularly known as 'Amma', and kissing her on the forehead at an event. The incident took place at a ceremony in Amritapuri, which marked Amma’s 72nd birthday and the 25th anniversary of her address at the UN General Assembly in Malayalam. Saji Cherian, representing the state government, presented an award to Amma and lauded her for promoting Malayalam language and culture on a global platform. He described the occasion as a “cultural awakening” and conveyed greetings from Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. While some people viewed his gesture as a sincere mark of respect towards the spiritual leader, others questioned how could Communist leaders could publicly display such affection going against their ideology.

Saji Cherian Defends Action

Speaking at an inauguration of the Municipality Library in Kayamkulam, Saji Cherian defended his actions, saying it was a gesture of respect, not devotion. He described Amma as a globally respected mother who, despite her humble beginnings, has inspired millions and even addressed the United Nations in Malayalam 25 years ago.

“My mother kisses everyone, and I saw it as if she was kissing me. I simply put my shawl on my mother and kissed her. Many may hesitate to show such respect to someone of her age and stature. I did not go there to become a devotee. Whether she is God or not is not my concern. She is a personality deserving respect, and that is what the state government recognized,” Cherian stated. Reacting to the incident, LDF leader Binoy Vishwam said the coalition supports religions, not fanaticism, and emphasized that genuine beliefs should be respected without politicizing personal gestures.

Arguments Against Saji Cherian

National Award winning filmmaker Priyanandan, who also has been a vocal supported of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), criticized the government’s honouring of Mata Amritanandamayi. In a Facebook post titled “Political Opportunism and Cultural Backwardness: A Communist Minister and a Human Deity,” Priyanandan said that Communist ideology was grounded in rationalism, scientific thinking, and materialism.

"Religion, superstition, and deification of individuals are seen as tools of exploitation from a Marxist perspective. Yet, when a Communist minister endorses human deities, it constitutes a deviation from fundamental ideology. This creates confusion within party cadres and progressive movements and undermines credibility. A minister responsible for promoting scientific awareness, by endorsing unscientific beliefs, compromises the movement itself," he stated.

Priyanandan highlighted that leveraging the influence of spiritual leaders for electoral gains by abandoning rationalist principles may seem like a practical tactic, but would harm the revolutionary foundation of the party in the long term. "As the state’s cultural minister, this act should be taken more seriously. Kerala’s cultural history is a story of reformist values and rational thought advanced by figures like Sree Narayana Guru, Ayyankali, and V.T. Bhattathiripad. A minister tasked with promoting scientific thought officially endorsing the cult of human deities represents a backward step from Kerala’s cultural progress. It sends the wrong message that the state encourages superstition," he added. Further, the director remarked that when revolutionary ideas that question exploitation are combined with established religious or belief-based deification, it damages the integrity of the Communist movement