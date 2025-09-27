JP Nadda will chair key organizational meetings with Kerala BJP leaders. The meetings will focus on the party's preparedness for upcoming local body elections and strengthening its grassroots network in the state.

New Delhi [India]: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President and Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda will visit Kerala on Saturday, September 27, to participate in the 72nd birth anniversary celebrations of spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi and hold organisational meetings with BJP leaders in the state. Nadda will arrive at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, where he will be welcomed by senior BJP leaders and party karyakartas. As part of his visit, Nadda will attend the 72nd birth anniversary celebrations of Mata Amritanandamayi at the Amritapuri Ashram, located in Vallikavu, Kollam district. The spiritual leader, fondly known as "Amma" by her devotees, commands a global following, and the annual celebration is expected to witness large-scale participation from devotees and dignitaries.

BJP Leader to Chair Meetings

Following this, the BJP National President will chair a meeting with the BJP State Office Bearers at The Quilon Beach Hotel & Convention Centre, located at Pallithottam, Thamarakulam in Kollam. The meeting is expected to focus on organisational preparedness, upcoming local body elections, and strengthening the BJP's grassroots network in Kerala. Earlier on Thursday, Nadda participated in a cleanliness drive in the national capital as part of the ongoing Seva Pakhwada initiative. The campaign coincided with the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and is part of the BJP's national call for service and cleanliness under the Swachhta Hi Seva movement.



"On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, at the call of the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I participated in the 'Swachhta Hi Seva (SHS) - 2025' campaign under the 'Seva Pakhwada' in New Delhi," JP Nadda posted on X. "I urge every citizen to actively participate in this campaign and contribute to building a clean, healthy, and green India for all," he added. Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda, on Thursday, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, participated in the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign 2025 under the 'Seva Pakhwada'.



Nadda also urged every citizen to actively participate in this campaign and contribute to building a clean, healthy, and green India for all. In a post on X, Nadda wrote, “Joined the 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2025' campaign in New Delhi today on Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji's birth anniversary. Inspired by Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision, every act of cleanliness is a tribute to our shared duty towards a Swachh Bharat. #Swachhotsav.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday paid tribute to the leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, at the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi on the occasion of the 109th birth anniversary of Upadhyaya.

