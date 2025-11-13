Subhash Chandran, the real-life inspiration behind Manjummel Boys, has entered politics, announcing his candidature for Congress in Eloor Municipality’s Ward 27. He vows to serve the underprivileged through grassroots work.

Kochi: The real-life hero behind the hit film Manjummel Boys is entering the political arena. Subhash Chandran, whose dramatic 2006 rescue from Guna Caves near Kodaikanal formed the storyline of the popular movie, has announced that he will run in the upcoming local body elections. Chandran will represent Congress in ward 27 of Eloor municipality. Reflecting on his candidature, he stated that individuals who have endured poverty are uniquely equipped to champion the cause of the underprivileged. “I was a Congress supporter from a young age and his parents were labourers affiliated with Congress-linked trade union INTUC. I too worked with the trade union but after the accident, I could not lift weight and turned to welding work,” he told reporters.

Chandran also spoke of his extensive community work in the Manjummel locality over the years. He cited examples such as partnering with youth club members to address poor road conditions, successfully widening pathways and convincing municipal authorities to lay tar. He expressed gratitude for the moral backing he received from friends, notably Siju David (commonly known as Kuttettan), who supported his political entry despite their differing party affiliations. Chandran accidentally tumbled into a deep crevice at Guna Caves during an outing with friends in 2026, and the rescue operation was led by his friends.

