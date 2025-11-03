Manjummel Boys Wins Best Film at Kerala State Awards: 7 Reasons to Watch THIS now
Manjummel Boys received nine honours at the 55th Kerala State Film Awards 2024, including Best Film and Best Director. The movie is more than just a film—it’s an emotional roller coaster filled with adventure, love, friendship, and hope.
7 Reasons to Watch Manjummel Boys
For its captivating plot, genuine emotions, and gorgeous graphics, Manjummel Boys has become a movie fan favourite. This film is worth watching for seven strong reasons:
Based on Fact
The film's real-life inspiration lends it power. It follows a group of friends from Kochi who travel to Kodaikanal and face a life-threatening circumstance. Each sight is intensified and emotional by this link to reality.
Heartwarming Friendship
Manjummel Boys is about friendship. The characters' dynamic reflects real-life friendships, characterised by teasing, support, conflicts, and unconditional love. It brilliantly illustrates the power of genuine camaraderie in the face of hardship.
Grabby Survival Thriller
One boy's catastrophic mishap in the Guna Caves turns the film into a dramatic survival thriller. The following tension, urgency, and emotional upheaval keep viewers captivated. It flawlessly blends fear, hope, courage, and adventure.
Realistic Displays
The actors act naturally. During intense emotional scenes, each performer excels. The audience feels their dread, agony, and resolve via their honest acting.
Amazing Cinematography
The clip beautifully captures Kodaikanal's mist, the Guna Caves, and its natural landscapes. Natural lighting and realistic framing enhance immersion, making the viewer feel as though they're there.
Touching Background Score
Background music and sound design liven up every scene. The soundtrack enhances tension and emotional breakdowns without overshadowing the story. The delicate usage of “Kanmani Anbodu Kadhalan” also evokes nostalgia.
Emotional High Point
Manjummel Boys' conclusion packs a punch. It's about devotion, sacrifice, and brotherhood—not simply survival. The finale haunts you, making the film unforgettable.