Malappuram: In yet another shocking case of animal cruelty from Kerala, a man allegedly stabbed four cows tied up inside a barn in Malappuram. The incident, which took place on Monday night in Karipparamba, Areekode, left two of the animals dead.

Police have arrested Nihas, a native of Areekode, in connection with the attack. According to officials, the cows belonged to local cattle trader Hithash, with whom Nihas had an ongoing dispute. Just days earlier, Nihas had sold a cow to Hithash, and arguments over the payment reportedly led to mounting hostility between the two men.

Investigators believe this personal grudge was the motive behind the brutal act. Out of the four cows stabbed, two succumbed to their injuries, while the others are being treated. Several incidents of animal cruelty were recently reported in the state following human-animal conflicts and there seems to be no end to this due to the lack of harsher punishments for such crimes.