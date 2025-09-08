A newborn baby died during a home birth in Idukki, Kerala. The parents, both pastors, reportedly avoided hospital care due to personal beliefs. Police are investigating the unnatural death after facing resistance from the family.

Idukki: A tragic incident unfolded in Maniyarankudi, Idukki, where a newborn baby lost its life during delivery at home. The parents, Johnson and Biju, both pastors by profession, had reportedly chosen to avoid hospital care due to their personal beliefs.

The family had only recently moved to Maniyarankudi from Thiruvalla, where Johnson continues to work. When health officials were alerted to the death, they rushed to the spot but initially faced resistance as the family refused to go to the hospital.

With police intervention, the parents and the body were eventually taken to the hospital. Idukki police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. Authorities have confirmed that further action will follow once the post-mortem examination is completed.