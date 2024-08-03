Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Man dies after pickup van crashes into house in Pathanamthitta

    A speeding pickup van crashed into a house in Pathanamthitta, killing one. The deceased Ubaidullah was having a chit-chat with his neighbours when the accident occurred.

    First Published Aug 3, 2024, 7:00 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 3, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

    Pathanamthitta: A man died after a pickup van lost control and crashed into a house here. The deceased, Ubaidullah (52), was a native of Kulasekharapathi. 

    The accident occurred around noon when Ubaidullah was sitting in front of the house of his friend Ayoob Khan and having a chit-chat with his neighbours. The pickup van, which was parked in front of the house, suddenly moved and first hit a bike on the road before hitting a car parked inside the compound and then crashing into the wall of the house.

    Three people were in the house at the time of the accident. While others escaped, Ubaidullah was pinned between the car and the wall. He was taken to the hospital but died due to severe injuries. Before crashing into the house, the van had also hit a bike on the road.

