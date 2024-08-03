Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: 3 Reva university students killed as Audi car rams into tree in Kolar

    A tragic accident on Bangarpet Main Road, Sahakar Nagar, claimed the lives of three Reva University students: Harsh Vardhan from Hassan, Basavaraj from Bellary, and Nichhal from Bangarapet. Their Audi collided with a tree, causing fatal injuries. Local friend Sai Gagan was not in the car. The community is in shock and mourning.

    Karnataka Reva university students killed as Audi car rams into tree in Kolar vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 3, 2024, 11:47 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 3, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

    A tragic accident occurred on the outskirts of Kolar near Bangarpet Main Road in Sahakar Nagar, claiming the lives of three students from ReVa University. The victims were identified as Harsh Vardhan from Hassan, Basavaraj from Bellary, and Nichhal from Bangarapet.

    The accident happened while the group was travelling from Bangarapet to Kolar. The Audi car they were travelling in collided with a tree, resulting in the vehicle being completely crushed. Despite the severity of the crash, the three students did not survive.

    Bengaluru police reinforce nighttime ban for two-wheelers on NICE road to tackle rising accidents

    Sai Gagan, a friend of the victims from Bangarapet, was at home when the accident occurred. He was not in the car, but his friends had come to his house before heading out.

    The Kolar Rural Police Station was quick to respond to the scene, but the impact of the collision left no chance for survival for the young students. The incident has left the local community in shock and mourning.

    Siblings commit suicide by throwing themselves to moving train

    A heartbreaking incident occurred on Thursday night, about one kilometre from the railway station in Chikkaballapura's Shidlaghatta town, where a young woman and her younger brother took their own lives by throwing themselves in front of a moving train. The tragedy struck as they struggled to cope with the grief of their mother’s death.

    The deceased have been identified as Shilpa, also known as Navya (23), daughter of Nataraj, and her brother Prabhu (20), residents of Prema Nagar. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday and the case came to light on Friday morning.

    Karnataka HC orders NEKRTC to pay Rs 26 lakh compensation for negligence in woman's death from faulty bus door

    Their mother, Lalithamma, had passed away four months ago. Both Navya and Prabhu had been unable to move past their mourning. Overwhelmed by their grief, they decided to end their lives by throwing themselves in front of a passenger train travelling from Chikkaballapur to Kolar via Chintamani and Shidlaghat.

    The Baiyappa village railway station police arrived promptly at the scene and transported the bodies to Bengaluru for post-mortem examination.

