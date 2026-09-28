A major fire broke out at two textile shops in Nedumangad. Fortunately, no one was hurt as the staff rushed out just in time. Officials suspect a short circuit caused the blaze.

Nedumangad: A massive fire broke out at two textile shops in Nedumangad, triggering panic among shop employees and people in the area. The blaze erupted at Roja Textiles and Cocktail, with the fire causing extensive damage to the establishments.

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The fire completely gutted the Cocktail textile shop, leaving the premises severely damaged. Flames also spread to a nearby jewellery showroom and a mobile phone store, raising concerns that the blaze could spread further to other businesses in the area. Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot after the incident was reported and began efforts to bring the fire under control. Firefighters are currently working to extinguish the remaining flames and prevent the blaze from spreading to neighbouring shops and buildings.

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Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident. Shop staff reportedly noticed the fire in time and immediately rushed outside, helping prevent a major tragedy. Their quick response allowed everyone inside the affected shops to move to safety before the fire intensified. Authorities suspect that a short circuit may have triggered the fire, although the exact cause is yet to be officially confirmed. Further inspection will be carried out to determine the circumstances that led to the blaze and assess the extent of the property damage.