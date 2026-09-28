Two youths carrying 93 grams of MDMA tried to attack the police and escape during a vehicle check in Trivandrum's Kovalam. The City DANSAF team caught them after a dramatic chase. The accused hid the Bengaluru-sourced drugs inside their shoes and the car's fuel cap. Kovalam police have now taken over the case.

Trivandrum: Police arrested two youths for trying to smuggle 93 grams of MDMA in a car. The City DANSAF team nabbed Ananthu Krishnan (31) from Pangappara Puthiyidathil Kavuvila Panayil house, and Thomas Terry (30) from Valiyaveli Vijaya House.

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The drama unfolded during an early morning vehicle check on the bypass near Kovalam junction. The accused rammed into police vehicles near the Porodu bridge. They then put their car in reverse to make a quick getaway. But the police quickly used other vehicles to block their path and caught them on the spot.

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The duo hid the MDMA inside their shoes and the car's fuel cap area. Ananthu actually took a bus from Bengaluru to the Tamil Nadu border. Thomas then picked him up in the car. They confessed to the police that they brought the drugs to sell to a third party. Police officers confirmed that Ananthu already has previous drug cases. He also features on the rowdy list at the Sreekariyam police station. The DANSAF team has now handed over both accused to the Kovalam police for further investigation.