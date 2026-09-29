The Kerala State Lotteries Department will conduct the Sthree Sakthi SS-539 draw on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, at 3 PM. Tickets cost Rs 50. The draw features a first prize of Rs 1 crore, a second prize of Rs 30 lakh, and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh.

The Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-539 draw is scheduled to take place today, Tuesday, September 29, 2026. Lottery participants are eagerly waiting for the results, with the draw set to be conducted at 3 PM. The winning numbers are yet to be announced and will be updated once the official draw is completed.

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is one of the weekly lotteries conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The SS-539 draw carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore, making it a major attraction for ticket holders. The second prize is Rs 30 lakh, while the third prize is Rs 5 lakh. Other prize categories are also available for eligible winning tickets.

For today’s draw, ticket holders should keep their tickets safely until the official results are released. The winning numbers, prize categories and other relevant details will be made available after the draw. Participants can then compare their ticket numbers with the published result to check whether they have won a prize.

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The SS-539 lottery follows the regular Tuesday Sthree Sakthi draw schedule. The lottery ticket has a minimum purchase price of Rs 50, while a full book costs Rs 750, according to published lottery details.

As the September 29 Kerala Lottery Result has not been released yet, ticket holders are advised to wait for the official announcement rather than relying on unverified numbers circulating online. Once the draw concludes, the winning numbers for the first prize, second prize, third prize and other categories can be checked against the official result.

The latest updates on Kerala Lottery Result Today, SS-539 will be added after the draw. Participants should verify any winning ticket numbers with the official Kerala Government Gazette before claiming their prize.

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