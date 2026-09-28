A Plus Two student who tried to end her life at Parunthumpara after failing to get her preferred subject was safely rescued by the police in a dramatic operation.

"My phone and money are kept at the Parunthumpara suicide point. I am going to end my life." This chilling message became the starting point of a dramatic rescue operation.

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Kochi: On Monday morning, the Aluva Cyber Crime Police Station received a scary message. It read, "I am at Parunthumpara right now. My phone and money are at the Parunthumpara suicide point. I am going to commit suicide." The sender also attached a photo of the hill.

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The cyber police team swung into action immediately. They quickly passed the message to the Idukki District Wireless Control Room, Idukki Cyber PS, and the Peermade Police Station. Acting on the alert from Aluva, the Peermade police rushed to the spot. When they reached, they saw the young girl standing at the edge of the hill, ready to jump.

The police officers spent one and a half hours talking to her. After a tense rescue effort, they finally managed to pull her to safety. The girl was deeply upset because she did not get her favourite subject for her Plus Two studies. Back at the Aluva station, the cyber team felt a huge wave of relief and happiness when they heard the rescue was successful. Aluva Cyber Crime Police Station CI S Sudheesh Kumar, ASI R Deljith, Senior CPO P K Dineshan, and CPO C Nikhil led the quick coordination from their end.