Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko was arrested by Kerala Police under NDPS Act sections for alleged drug use. The arrest follows a hotel raid, with investigations focusing on digital evidence and forensic tests.​

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has been arrested by Kerala Police under Sections 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, following allegations of drug consumption and abetment. The arrest is the latest development in a case that has garnered significant media attention.​

Timeline of Events

April 16, 2025: The District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) conducted a raid at a hotel in Kaloor, Kochi, targeting a suspected drug party. Shine Tom Chacko was reportedly present at the scene but fled, allegedly by jumping from the third floor, evading immediate arrest. ​

April 17, 2025: Following the incident, police issued a notice summoning Chacko for questioning. Reports emerged that the actor had been accused of misbehavior under the influence of drugs on a film set by co-actor Vincy Aloshious. ​

April 19, 2025: Chacko appeared before the Kochi City Police at the Ernakulam Town North Police Station around 10 a.m. After hours of interrogation and consultation with legal experts, he was arrested under Sections 27 and 29 of the NDPS Act. ​

Police reportedly remain unconvinced by Shine’s version of events. Contradictions in his statements, combined with digital evidence retrieved during the investigation, reportedly influenced the decision to arrest him.

Authorities examined his WhatsApp chats and Google Pay transaction history, both of which are believed to have provided crucial leads. These findings, along with several hours of interrogation, formed the foundation of the police case against the actor.

Investigation Details

Authorities have stated that the charges against Chacko are bailable at the station level. However, the investigation is ongoing, with police examining his phone records, WhatsApp chats, and Google Pay transactions to gather further evidence. ​

As part of the forensic investigation, Chacko will undergo medical examinations, including analysis of hair and nail samples, to determine drug consumption. Since no drugs were found in his possession during the raid, these tests are crucial for the case.​

This arrest comes two months after Chacko was acquitted in a 2015 cocaine possession case. The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court had cited lack of evidence and negative drug test results in its verdict. ​

Shine Tom Chacko's rise in Malayalam cinema

Shine Tom Chacko, an actor and former assistant director, is primarily known for his work in Malayalam cinema, with notable appearances in Telugu and Tamil films as well. He began his film career as an assistant to acclaimed director Kamal, a role he held for nearly nine years before making his acting debut in Gaddama.

Initially seen in supporting roles in acclaimed films like Ee Adutha Kaalathu, Chapters, Annayum Rasoolum, Masala Republic, and Jigarthanda DoubleX, Shine earned his first lead role in the 2014 fantasy-comedy Ithihasa, directed by Binu S Kalady. The film, which explored a body-swapping storyline, marked a turning point in his acting career.