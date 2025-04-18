Actor Shine Tom Chacko is not currently facing charges in the recent hotel raid, despite CCTV footage showing him fleeing the scene.

Kochi: Authorities have clarified that actor Shine Tom Chacko is not currently being pursued in connection with the recent hotel raid incident. Assistant Commissioner of Police Abdul Salam confirmed that no case has been registered against the actor, and no incriminating evidence was recovered during the raid. While CCTV footage has surfaced showing Shine fleeing the hotel premises, police say a decision on whether to serve him a notice will be made after discussions with senior officials.

In a related development, excise officials are attempting to record a statement from actress Vincy Aloshious concerning allegations of misconduct involving Shine Tom Chacko on a film set. However, her family has expressed a desire to resolve the issue privately within the film industry. Vincy's father communicated to authorities that they are not seeking legal proceedings at this time.

Despite police intensifying efforts to locate Shine, who has reportedly been missing since the hotel incident, the actor was notably absent from the Ramu Kariat Award Night held in Thrissur yesterday.

Meanwhile, AMMA committee member Vinu Mohan, who is part of the team investigating Vincy's complaint, told Asianet News that they are still waiting for Shine’s side of the story. Attempts to contact the actor by phone have been unsuccessful. Vinu added that a formal report will be prepared once Shine responds, and appropriate action will follow based on the findings.