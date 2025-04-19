Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has been arrested under the NDPS Act following a drug raid at a Kochi hotel.

Kochi: The police have arrested Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko under Sections 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, following evidence pointing to drug use. The charges include consumption of drugs, abetment of drug use, and complicity. Police sources indicate that the case was filed after extensive interrogation and consultation with legal experts.

However, the charges filed against him are bailable at the station level.

Police sources revealed that hours-long interrogation provided crucial information, including his phone records, that supported the arrest. Additionally, legal experts were consulted before taking action. As part of the ongoing investigation, Shine will soon undergo a medical examination to aid in the collection of forensic evidence.

The arrest marks a significant development in the case, with the investigation continuing to examine digital evidence and personal interactions linked to Shine.

The case permits scientific testing, including analysis of hair and nail samples, which will be crucial in determining drug consumption. Since no drugs were found in Shine’s possession during the raid, the results of these scientific tests will play a critical role in shaping the course of the investigation.

The actor was questioned in connection with a drug raid at a hotel in Kochi, where he was reported to have fled the scene. During his interrogation, Shine told police that he panicked after seeing "large men" through the hotel room's peephole. Fearing an attack due to prior financial dealings with various individuals, he claimed to have fled in fear for his life, insisting there was no intention to deceive law enforcement.

However, police remain skeptical of Shine’s explanation. The decision to arrest him appears to have been influenced by contradictions in his statements, as well as digital evidence retrieved during the investigation. Authorities examined Shine’s WhatsApp chats and Google Pay transaction history, which reportedly provided key leads. These findings, along with hours of interrogation, helped police build their case.

In preparation for the next phase of the investigation, Shine’s nail and hair samples will be collected for forensic testing.