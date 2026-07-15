Akash Saroj, a delivery boy in Delhi, lives on the streets himself. Yet, he uses ₹500 from his daily ₹1200 earnings to feed the needy. He says he's just following his late father's values. His story is now going viral, all without him earning a single rupee from social media.

New Delhi: In a world where most of us are busy with our own struggles, some people truly stand out. Akash Saroj is one such person. For the last few years, this Delhi-based delivery boy has been living on the streets without a home of his own. But that doesn't stop him from spending nearly half his daily income to feed those in need.

Following his father's values

Akash has been working as a delivery rider for the last six years and also shares videos on social media. "The values of my late father guide me on this path. It was my father's wish that no one should have to sleep hungry. I am just trying my best to fulfil that," says Akash.

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Hard work and daily earnings

It's a tough life. After a long day of deliveries, preparing and distributing food is physically exhausting. Saroj earns about ₹1200 a day on average. He sets aside around ₹500 from this amount just to cook and distribute food to people who need it. And get this – he doesn't make a single rupee from his Instagram videos. This entire service is funded 100% by his own hard-earned money.

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Satisfaction in sacrifice

He has become a source of food for the homeless who sleep on the roadsides, mainly around Delhi's Pitampura, Rohini, Jahangirpuri, and GTB Nagar areas. He says one of his most cherished memories is serving hot, fresh meals to hungry people near the Kashmiri Gate flyover. "No act of kindness is ever too small. True success lies in giving back to society," Akash believes. His words and actions are now inspiring millions.

Akash Saroj's social media videos aren't just for views; they are a powerful motivation for others to be kind and bring positive change. Even without any sponsorships or online income, he uses his own sweat and money to end the hunger of others. He could have easily used that money to get a proper home for himself, but he chose to help the poor instead. In today's world, his selfless service is a rare and beautiful thing, teaching us all the real meaning of success and satisfaction.