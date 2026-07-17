One full moon night, both brothers set out from their homes, carrying sacks of grain. They bumped into each other midway. With sacks in hand and surprise on their faces, they both asked at the same time, "Why are you here?" It took them only a moment to realise what was happening. Words failed them as their eyes filled with tears of joy. They dropped the sacks and embraced each other tightly. The villagers who saw this beautiful moment were also moved to tears.

The story's powerful message...

Today, we often see brothers fighting over property. This story reminds us that real wealth is relationships, not money. Trust, sacrifice, and affection are what hold a family together, not assets. When there is love between brothers, they can face any challenge. A family becomes a paradise when they find happiness in each other's joy. It’s not about how much you have, but how much love you share.