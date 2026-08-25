A village in Wayanad's Irulam has created a massive 25,000 sq ft Onam pookkalam featuring King Mahabali and beloved wild elephant Maniyan. Around 10 tonnes of flowers were used to create the floral tribute over three days.

Onam celebrations are synonymous with colourful pookkalams, but the people of Irulam in Wayanad have taken the tradition to an extraordinary scale. Residents have come together to create a massive 25,000 sq ft flower carpet covering the entire ground of Irulam Government Higher Secondary School. The elaborate pookkalam celebrates Onam while also paying tribute to the village's beloved wild elephant, Maniyan, whose bond with the local community continues to be remembered.

Giant Pookkalam Pays Tribute To Maniyan

The elaborate flower carpet features a traditional depiction of King Mahabali, along with an image of Maniyan, the wild elephant who shared a special bond with the people of Irulam.

Maniyan was known for his friendly nature and had become familiar to the local community over the years. His unusual bond with the villagers had previously made headlines. When the elephant died in 2019, residents were deeply saddened and even held a silent procession to mourn his death.

The decision to include Maniyan in the pookkalam is a tribute to the elephant and his special place in the memories of the people.

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Three Days And 10 Tonnes Of Flowers

The giant pookkalam was created over three days, with villagers coming together to complete the elaborate floral design. Around 10 tonnes of flowers were brought from Gundlupet for the project.

The idea for the grand pookkalam was initiated by the Lions Club, while residents from across the village came together to turn the concept into reality.

Irulam Hosts Its First Major Cultural Festival

The Onam celebrations in Irulam, organised by a people's collective, began on August 5 and will continue until August 27.

Organisers said the celebrations are being held as Irulam's first major cultural festival and feature a range of activities beyond traditional Onam festivities. Sporting events, including cricket, football and badminton, are also part of the celebrations.

The massive pookkalam has become one of the highlights of the festival, bringing together the village's Onam traditions, community spirit and memories of a much-loved elephant.