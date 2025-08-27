VD Satheesan defends Congress's action in the Rahul Mamkootathil issue, highlighting moral grounds despite the lack of formal complaints. He criticizes CM Pinarayi Vijayan by pointing to unaddressed sexual allegations against two cabinet members.

Kochi: Opposition Leader VD Satheesan has responded sharply to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s criticism in connection with the Rahul Mamkootathil issue. Speaking to the media in Kochi, Satheesan said he was thankful to the Chief Minister for his “advice,” but stressed that the Congress acted on “moral grounds” despite there being no complaint or FIR registered against Rahul.

Opposition Turns Spotlight on Allegations Against Cabinet Members

Satheesan then turned the spotlight on the Chief Minister’s own government, pointing out that two members of Pinarayi’s cabinet are themselves facing sexual allegations. He alleged that while a senior leader who lodged a complaint was sidelined, the accused in that case was brought into the Chief Minister’s own office. “Even an accused in a rape case is today standing in support of the Chief Minister,” Satheesan remarked.

Drawing a sharp parallel, he added: “When you point one finger at me, four fingers point back at yourself.”

Calls for Introspection Within Ruling Party

The Opposition Leader also raised questions about the lack of internal action over past controversies. He referred to incidents involving a former minister, asking whether any defamation case or even party-level disciplinary action was ever taken. Satheesan further noted that an audio clip of another former minister has been circulating on WhatsApp for nearly two years, yet no measures were initiated against him.

In a broader critique, Satheesan accused the Chief Minister of actively protecting those facing serious charges. He specifically raised unanswered questions about the allegations of hawala and reverse hawala transactions linked to the party secretary’s son, pressing the government on why no accountability has been enforced.

Concluding his remarks, Satheesan urged the Chief Minister to look inward and introspect before leveling criticism at others.