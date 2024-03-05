Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Thiruvananthapuram will be made an IT city,' says Union Min Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Union Minister and BJP candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram constituency for Lok Sabha Elections, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that if he wins the seat, he would transform the capital into an IT city. He was given a warm reception at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Monday (Mar 04) evening. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 9:39 AM IST

    Union Minister of State for IT and Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram constituency in the Lok Sabha polls Rajeev Chandrasekhar, was warmly welcomed in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday (Mar 04) evening. Chandrasekhar expressed confidence to reporters, stating that he would ensure the implementation of 'Modi's guarantees' in Thiruvananthapuram and transform the city into a leading IT city in the country. He also expressed optimism about winning the polls.

    He was given a warm reception at the airport by BJP state president K Surendran, senior leader Kummanam Rajasekharan and other party members at the airport and a road show was conducted from the airport to Rakthasakshi Mandapam in Palayam. He urged the people to vote for the BJP for India's development. 

    The Union Minister also claimed that out of the 400 seats that will be won by the BJP, one seat will be from Thiruvananthapuram. Chandrasekhar would be starting campaigning from Tuesday onwards, said party sources.

    Earlier Surendran dismissed concerns about Chandrasekhar being an unfamiliar face to Malayalis, emphasizing that Chandrasekhar is of Malayali origin.

    "He is a Malayali only and proud son of Kerala. As union minister, he is well known to all Malayalis. If Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can contest from Kerala, why not Chandrasekhar,' said Surendran.
     

