Liquor Rush: Tamil Nadu residents flock to Kerala for alcohol amid sales slump

With liquor sales in Tamil Nadu declining, more people are crossing into Kerala to purchase alcohol, particularly at the Parassala beverage outlet near the border.

Thiruvananthapuram: The influx of people from Tamil Nadu into Kerala to purchase alcohol is on the rise. Many individuals frequently visit the beverage outlet near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border in Parassala to buy liquor. With a significant drop in alcohol sales in Tamil Nadu, the Excise Department has strengthened inspections along the Kerala border.

In Tamil Nadu, liquor stores open only by noon, whereas in Kerala, alcohol is available from 10 AM. This time difference is cited by Tamil Nadu residents as a key reason for preferring to buy liquor from Kerala.

On Saturday morning, a team led by the Tamil Nadu Excise Deputy Superintendent visited the beverage outlet in Parassala, Thiruvananthapuram to investigate the sharp decline in liquor sales within their state. They inquired about the most popular liquor brands, prices, and other details from the BEVCO staff. However, the staff stated that such information could only be shared if there were instructions from the head office. Consequently, the officials gathered information directly from Tamil Nadu residents purchasing liquor. They also visited a nearby premium counter to gather further insights.

Before leaving, the officials also took photographs of the price display boards at the counter. Meanwhile, the Kerala Excise Department stated that there was no information about individuals purchasing more than three liters of liquor. They also noted that it is difficult to prevent people from taking single bottles across the border into Tamil Nadu.

