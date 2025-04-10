IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How GT crushed RR by 58 runs

Sports
Jofra Archer clocked 152.3 kph and cleaned up Shubman Gill with a searing inswinger.
Sai Sudharsan smashed a classy 82 off 53 balls, anchoring Gujarat Titans’ innings with grace and aggression.
Jos Buttler and Shahrukh Khan added fireworks with brisk 36s, accelerating GT to a massive total.
Rahul Tewatia chipped in with a fiery 24 to take GT past the 215-mark.
Siraj and Arshad removed Jaiswal and Rana early to rock RR’s chase.
Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson counterattacked in the powerplay, keeping RR hopes alive briefly.
Impact Sub Kulwant Khejroliya and Rashid Khan picked key wickets to halt RR’s charge.
Prasidh Krishna’s 3/24, including Samson and Hetmyer, sealed the win for GT.
Despite flashes of brilliance, RR folded for 159 in 19.1 overs, falling 58 runs short.
