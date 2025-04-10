Sports

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How GT crushed RR by 58 runs

Archer Brings the Heat, Strikes Early

Jofra Archer clocked 152.3 kph and cleaned up Shubman Gill with a searing inswinger.

Sudharsan’s Silken Knock Sets the Tone

Sai Sudharsan smashed a classy 82 off 53 balls, anchoring Gujarat Titans’ innings with grace and aggression.

Buttler, Shahrukh Fire in Explosive Cameos

Jos Buttler and Shahrukh Khan added fireworks with brisk 36s, accelerating GT to a massive total.

Tewatia Finishes Strong for GT

Rahul Tewatia chipped in with a fiery 24 to take GT past the 215-mark.

GT Bowlers Land Early Blows

Siraj and Arshad removed Jaiswal and Rana early to rock RR’s chase.

Parag and Samson Offer Brief Resistance

Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson counterattacked in the powerplay, keeping RR hopes alive briefly.

Kulwant, Rashid Swing Momentum Back

Impact Sub Kulwant Khejroliya and Rashid Khan picked key wickets to halt RR’s charge.

Prasidh Krishna Delivers the Knockout Punch

Prasidh Krishna’s 3/24, including Samson and Hetmyer, sealed the win for GT.

Rajasthan Royals Collapse Under Pressure

Despite flashes of brilliance, RR folded for 159 in 19.1 overs, falling 58 runs short.

