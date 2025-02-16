Uttarakhand SHOCKER! 23-year-old nurse found dead in hospital toilet; family claims 'misled by authorities'

In a shocking incident, the body of a 23-year-old nurse was found inside a locked toilet at a private hospital in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Thursday.

In a shocking incident, the body of a 23-year-old nurse was found inside a locked toilet at a private hospital in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Thursday. The deceased, Saloni Singh, hailed from Jamalpur village and worked in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Metro Hospital. Her family has accused the hospital administration of hiding the truth and attempting to "mislead them" regarding her death.

On Friday, the police registered a murder complaint against unidentified individuals based on complaint by Singh’s parents.

SHO of SIDCUL police station, Manohar Singh Bhandari, stated, "Saloni was employed in the ICU at Metro Hospital. She went missing during duty hours two days ago and was later found dead inside the toilet. The hospital administration said the door was locked from the inside, and they found her inside after it was unlocked."

"The exact cause will be ascertained after a post-mortem examination," added the SHO. A case under BNS Section 103 (murder) has been registered, and an intensive probe is underway.

Saloni’s grieving father, Pooran Singh, has demanded justice, claiming that the hospital authorities are withholding crucial information. "The hospital administration did not tell us the truth and tried to mislead us. She was very good at her work. She was murdered, and we want justice," he stated.

Also read: YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhary chased, attacked by 'goons' for making roasting videos, shares ordeal (WATCH)

Latest Videos