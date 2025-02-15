Kerala: Five students face expulsion over ragging in Kottayam college as nursing council mulls strict action

Five nursing students in Kottayam face expulsion after a brutal ragging incident where a junior was tied, stabbed, and assaulted for refusing to contribute money. 

Kerala: Five students face expulsion over ragging in Kottayam college as nursing council mulls strict action
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 15, 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Kottayam: After the ragging incident at a nursing college in Kottayam, the Nursing Council has taken stringent action against five nursing students. The students accused of brutally ragging a junior student will not be allowed to continuing their studies, and the decision will be communicated to the college authorities and the government.

The accused students allegedly tied the victim to a bed, stabbed him with a compass, and brutally assaulted him. The reason behind the brutality, as stated by the accused, was that the victim refused to contribute money for a birthday celebration and declined to give them money to buy alcohol. The visuals of the ragging incident surfaced on the internet and it sparked nationwide outrage.

The investigation team is still suspicious of the statements made by the assistant warden and the housekeeper, who claim to be unaware of the incident. The brutal torture took place right next to the housekeeper's room in the hostel, raising questions about the authorities' knowledge of the incident or whether the accused even threatened them.

The hostel and college authorities are being questioned again to clarify the matter. The police will also collect information from the teachers and other students of the college. It has been revealed that in the absence of the assistant warden and housekeeper, the senior students, including the accused, had complete control of the hostel.

A team led by the Deputy Director of Nursing Education, who visited the college and conducted an investigation, will submit a report to the health department.

