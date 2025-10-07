Lionel Messi will also embark on the "GOAT Tour 2025," visiting Kolkata, Mumbai, and other cities in December. The tour will feature concerts, masterclasses, and a celebrity padel cup, concluding with a meeting with PM Narendra Modi.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led a high-level discussion on Tuesday, October 7 regarding preparations for an upcoming international friendly football match featuring Argentina and Lionel Messi at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in November. During the meeting, officials outlined comprehensive plans to upgrade the stadium facilities to meet international specifications. Key areas of focus included arrangements for vehicle parking, security protocols, traffic flow management, crowd safety measures, power supply systems, provision of potable water, and waste management strategies.



CM Pinarayi Vijayan has designated a senior administrative officer to serve as the main coordinator between different government departments involved in the preparations. To oversee implementation of the event blueprint, a supervisory committee will be headed by Chief Secretary A Jayathilak. Ernakulam District Collector G Priyanka has been assigned responsibility for monitoring on-ground preparations and will provide continuous updates to the Chief Secretary's oversight panel. The meeting saw participation from several key officials, including Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, Minister for Local Self-Governments MB Rajesh, State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar among others.

Roadshow Planned During Messi's Visit

The Kerala government has planned a roadshow featuring Lionel Messi and the Argentina team to give fans without match tickets an opportunity to see the football legend. In a social media post, Minister P Rajeev said that plans were underway to give fans without match tickets a chance to see Messi during a roadshow. “A final decision on this will be taken soon, ensuring Kerala shares this historic moment with all,” he added. If approved, the roadshow is expected to turn Kochi’s streets into a massive celebration, with thousands of fans lining up for a glimpse of the World Cup-winning captain.

A few days ago, Messi had shared his excitement in returning to India after 14 years. Messi said he cherishes his memories from India, calling it a “passionate football nation” and expressing excitement to meet a new generation of fans. He also said it was an honour to come back to India. He is expected to visit Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, concluding with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15 as part of the GOAT Tour 2025. In Kolkata, Messi will headline events at Salt Lake Stadium, including the “GOAT Concert” and “GOAT Cup,” sharing the stage with Indian icons like Sourav Ganguly, Bhaichung Bhutia, and Leander Paes. Tickets start at Rs 3,500.



The tour will feature football masterclasses, meet-and-greet sessions, cultural performances, food festivals, and a padel exhibition at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. Promoter Satadru Dutta has promised a celebration blending Indian and Argentine culture, including a special Kolkata tea festival highlighting Messi’s fondness for Argentine tea. Mumbai will host the “Padel GOAT Cup” with a celebrity lineup including Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, and MS Dhoni. Security measures are expected to be unprecedented, with coordination between Messi’s team and local authorities.