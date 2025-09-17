Lionel Messi sends his signed 2022 World Cup jersey to PM Modi for his 75th birthday ahead of his India tour. Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi await the GOAT’s arrival, with fans gearing up for historic meet and matches this December.

Bracing up for his much-anticipated India tour later this year, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has sent a priceless gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday — his signed 2022 FIFA World Cup jersey.

The gesture was confirmed by promoter Satadru Dutta, who is organising Messi’s visit to India.

“When I met him in February to discuss the visit, I had told him that the PM’s 75th birthday is also coming and he said he would send a signed jersey for the Prime Minister,” Dutta told PTI on Wednesday.

The jersey, which carries immense sentimental value given Argentina’s triumphant campaign in Qatar, will be delivered to Modi in the next two to three days, Dutta added.

Efforts to Arrange a Meeting with PM Modi

Dutta also revealed that he is working to make the meeting between the global football icon and the Indian Prime Minister a reality.

“I am also trying to arrange a meeting with the PM during Messi’s tour of India,” he said.

If confirmed, the meeting will take place in New Delhi on December 15, the concluding day of Messi’s whirlwind three-city tour.

‘GOAT Tour of India 2025’ Itinerary

Messi’s visit, aptly titled the ‘GOAT Tour of India 2025’, is set to kick off in Kolkata on December 13. The football-mad city, which hosted him in 2011 during a FIFA friendly against Venezuela, will once again roll out the red carpet for the Argentine.

From Kolkata, the tour will move to Mumbai before culminating in New Delhi, where Messi is expected to meet Prime Minister Modi at his residence.

Behind the Scenes: Meetings with Messi and His Family

Dutta shared that he had been in talks with Messi’s team for months before the visit was finalised. He first met Messi’s father earlier this year to present the proposal. On February 28, Messi himself hosted Dutta at his residence for a 45-minute discussion to seal the plans.

“A host of programmes are lined up during his stay in the country,” Dutta said, hinting at several public and promotional events.

Kerala to Host Argentina Friendly in November

Interestingly, Messi’s India tour comes just weeks after football fans in Kerala are set to witness him in action. Last month, Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman confirmed that Argentina’s national team, along with their talismanic captain, will arrive in the state to play a friendly match this November.

“Argentina football team, along with star player Messi, will arrive in Kerala to play a friendly match,” Abdurahiman said while addressing reporters. His remarks followed the Argentina Football Association’s (AFA) announcement that Lionel Scaloni’s men would play friendlies in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala.

A Dream Come True for Indian Fans

For millions of Messi fans in India, this double delight — watching him play in Kerala and then witnessing his star-studded ‘GOAT Tour’ — promises to be nothing short of a dream come true.

After 14 years since his last visit, Messi’s return to India is poised to be one of the biggest sporting and cultural events of 2025, bringing football and fandom together in a way only he can.