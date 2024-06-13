Kerala CM calls emergency cabinet meeting over Kuwait fire tragedy that claimed lives of 14 Malayalis

The Kerala government has called an emergency meeting on Thursday (May 13) in connection with the Kuwait fire tragedy that claimed the lives of 14 Malayalis.

Thiruvananthapuram: An emergency cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held in the state today at 10 am. The agenda includes discussions on the arrangements for bringing back the bodies of those who died in the Kuwait fire tragedy. At least 49 Indians were killed and several dozens were injured in Kuwait after a fire engulfed a six-storey building on Wednesday (June 12).

The fire broke out in a kitchen on one of the lower floors of the building in Kuwait's Mangaf Area. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. According to the latest reports, 12 Keralites were killed in the tragedy.

The deceased Keralites are Akash S Nair (23) from Pandalam, Umarudheen Shameer (33) from Kollam Pooyappally, Stefin Abraham Sabu (29) from Kottayam Pampady, KR Ranjith (34) from Kasaragod, Kelu Ponmaleri (55) from Kasaragod, P V Muraleedharan from Vazhamuttom, Pathanamthitta, Sajan George from Punalur, Kollam, Lukose (48) from Kollam, Saju Varghese (56) from Konni, Thomas Oommen from Tiruvalla, Viswas Krishnan from Dharmadom, Kannur, Nooh from Kootayi, Tirur, Malappuram, MP Bahulayan from Malappuram and Srihari Pradeep from Changanassery, Kottayam.

MoS MEA Kirti Vardhan Singh before leaving for Kuwait said, "As directed by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, we are immediately departing for Kuwait to provide assistance to those injured in the fire tragedy and to coordinate with local authorities for early repatriation of mortal remains of those who have died in this unfortunate incident."

