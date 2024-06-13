Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala CM calls emergency cabinet meeting over Kuwait fire tragedy that claimed lives of 14 Malayalis

    The Kerala government has called an emergency meeting on Thursday (May 13) in connection with the Kuwait fire tragedy that claimed the lives of 14 Malayalis. 

    Kerala CM calls emergency cabinet meeting over Kuwait fire tragedy that claimed lives of several Malayalis anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 9:44 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: An emergency cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held in the state today at 10 am. The agenda includes discussions on the arrangements for bringing back the bodies of those who died in the Kuwait fire tragedy. At least 49 Indians were killed and several dozens were injured in Kuwait after a fire engulfed a six-storey building on Wednesday (June 12). 

    The fire broke out in a kitchen on one of the lower floors of the building in Kuwait's Mangaf Area. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. According to the latest reports, 12 Keralites were killed in the tragedy. 

    The deceased Keralites are Akash S Nair (23) from Pandalam, Umarudheen Shameer (33) from Kollam Pooyappally, Stefin Abraham Sabu (29) from Kottayam Pampady, KR Ranjith (34) from Kasaragod, Kelu Ponmaleri (55) from Kasaragod, P V Muraleedharan from Vazhamuttom, Pathanamthitta, Sajan George from Punalur, Kollam, Lukose (48) from Kollam, Saju Varghese (56) from Konni, Thomas Oommen from Tiruvalla, Viswas Krishnan from Dharmadom, Kannur, Nooh from Kootayi, Tirur, Malappuram,  MP Bahulayan from Malappuram and Srihari Pradeep from Changanassery, Kottayam.

    MoS MEA Kirti Vardhan Singh before leaving for Kuwait said, "As directed by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, we are immediately departing for Kuwait to provide assistance to those injured in the fire tragedy and to coordinate with local authorities for early repatriation of mortal remains of those who have died in this unfortunate incident."

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2024, 9:44 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: MoS Suresh Gopi visits former CM E K Nayanar house in Kannur anr

    Kerala: MoS Suresh Gopi visits former CM E K Nayanar's house in Kannur

    Kerala: Rahul Gandhi holds roadshow in Malappuram to thank voters of Wayanad constituency; Slams ties between Adani and Modi anr

    Kerala: Rahul Gandhi holds roadshow in Malappuram to thank voters; Slams ties between Adani and Modi

    Kerala: 108 Ambulance staff begins indefinite strike over delayed salaries in May anr

    Kerala: 108 Ambulance staff begins indefinite strike over delayed salaries

    Kerala HC dismisses 10-year-old girls plea seeking entry to Sabarimala anr

    Kerala HC dismisses 10-year-old girl's plea seeking entry to Sabarimala

    Former Indian football player and coach T K Chathunni passes away at 79 anr

    Former Indian football player and coach T K Chathunni passes away at 79

    Recent Stories

    Kuwait fire tragedy: Keralites killed among Indian casualties latest news; Details anr

    Kuwait fire tragedy: At least 14 Keralites killed among 49 Indians; Centre announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

    Petrol, Diesel price on June 13: Check how much it costs in YOUR city vkp

    Petrol, Diesel price on June 13: Check how much it costs in YOUR city

    Renukaswamy murder case: Is Vijayalakshmi, Actor Darshan wife considering seperation? vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Is Vijayalakshmi, Actor Darshan's wife considering seperation?

    Karan Johar moves court against 'Shaadi Ke director Karan aur Johar' makers for unlawfully using his name ATG

    Karan Johar moves court against 'Shaadi Ke director Karan aur Johar' makers for unlawfully using his name

    Karnataka Hight Court directs government to halt actions until July 4, approves extension of HSRP number plate installation vkp

    Karnataka HC approves extension of HSRP number plate installation, directs govt to halt actions until July 4

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon