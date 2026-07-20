The girl who became a social media sensation during the Kumbh Mela has filed a complaint at the Ernakulam Central Police Station. She arrived with her lawyer on Sunday, asking for protection and claiming her family is harassing her.

Kochi: The young woman who went viral on social media during the Kumbh Mela has now asked for police protection in Ernakulam. She personally visited the Ernakulam Central Police Station on Sunday evening with her lawyer to file a complaint.

In her complaint, she stated that she lives in Ernakulam and needs police protection. She has made serious allegations against her father, claiming he has taken her passport. This passport was apparently needed as proof of age in a court in Madhya Pradesh. She also claims that he withdrew nearly ₹10 lakh from her bank account.

Earlier, the High Court had directed the police to provide protection to the girl and her husband. This was after she filed a petition stating that their lives were in danger because of their inter-caste marriage and that the Madhya Pradesh police were harassing them. She had previously given her address to the Central Police for this purpose. However, the police reported that they couldn't find her at the given address and so, no protection was provided. This is why she has now come to the station in person to file a fresh complaint.