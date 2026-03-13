Farmaan Khan’s father, Zafar Ali, has openly expressed his anger over his son's marriage to Monalisa. He said he cannot accept the relationship because the girl is Hindu, while his family belongs to the Muslim Jat community.

Speaking to the media, he said, “I am not happy with this wedding. She is from another religion, and we belong to the Muslim Jat community. This could create problems in the family later. Farmaan never told us he was getting married. We do not approve of this decision.”