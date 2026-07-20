The Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-63 draw is scheduled for July 20, starting at 3 PM. Official results are pending announcement by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Participants should wait for the official list of winning numbers and verify their tickets accordingly.

The KeralaLottery Bhagyathara BT-63 draw is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 20, with thousands of ticket holders eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winning numbers. Conducted by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, the weekly draw will begin at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

As of now, the official results have not been announced. Once the draw concludes, the complete list of winning numbers across all prize categories will be released by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers only through the official result published after the draw.

The Bhagyathara lottery is one of Kerala's popular weekly lottery schemes and offers multiple prize categories, including a bumper first prize, followed by second, third and several consolation prizes. Winners must carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially declared results before claiming any prize.

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Ticket holders are encouraged to cross-check the published winning numbers and preserve their original lottery tickets in good condition. Those winning higher prize amounts may be required to complete verification and submit the necessary documents before receiving the prize money. The prize claim process is carried out in accordance with the rules laid down by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

After the results are declared, the complete list of Bhagyathara BT-63 winning numbers, including the first prize, second prize, consolation prizes and other category-wise winners, will be available through official lottery channels.

Until then, participants should avoid relying on unofficial sources or social media posts claiming to have the winning numbers before the draw is completed. Stay tuned for the Kerala Lottery Result Today, July 20 as the Bhagyathara BT-63 draw concludes and the official winning numbers are announced later this afternoon.

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