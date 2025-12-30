A dashcam video shows a KSRTC bus moving parallel to a lorry before abruptly accelerating and attempting a risky overtake. The bus soon rams into the lorry from behind.

A dashcam video from Nandikkara in Kerala’s Thrissur district has gone viral, sparking outrage over reckless driving and negligence by a KSRTC bus driver. The video shows a KSRTC bus travelling parallel to a lorry before abruptly accelerating and attempting a risky overtake. In a shocking lapse of judgment, the bus rams into the lorry from behind. The impact is so severe that the lorry veers off, jumps the road divider, and crashes across the opposite carriageway, triggering chaos on both sides of the road.

Another lorry and a motorcycle crash in the aftermath of the collision. The biker suffers serious. He was rushed to a private hospital in Thrissur, where he is currently undergoing treatment. There were no immediate reports of casualties among the bus passengers.

The dashcam clip has ignited widespread anger on social media, with users condemning the “utterly reckless” driving and calling for strict action against the bus driver. Many pointed out that such negligence by drivers of public transport vehicles not only endangers other road users but also puts dozens of passengers’ lives at risk.