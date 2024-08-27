Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Two separate road accidents leave 1 dead in Palakkad, 2 severely injured in Thiruvananthapuram

    Two separate road accidents in Kerala claim one life and leave three injured. 19-year-old Sripriya died after being hit by a car while crossing the road in Koottanad, Palakkad. A mother and her infant were critically injured in a road accident in Kattakada, Thiruvananthapuram, when a speeding car collided with them.

    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 7:29 PM IST

    Palakkad: A tragic accident in Koottanad today (Aug 27) claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman. Sripriya, a resident of Valiyapally Kotta T.S.K Nagar in Koottanad, succumbed to severe injuries after being hit by a car while crossing the road.

    The accident took place at the New Bazaar stop on the Koottanad-Chalissery road around 1:30 PM. Sripriya had just gotten off a bus and was crossing the road when a car traveling from the Koottanad side struck her. Her mother was waiting at the bus stop on the opposite side and witnessed the tragic incident.

    Despite immediate medical attention, Sripriya's injuries proved fatal, and she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Mother and infant critically injured in road accident in Kattakada

    A devastating road accident occurred in Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram today (Aug 27), leaving a mother and her infant child critically injured. The incident took place at 12:45 pm when a speeding car collided with the duo as they were walking on the road.

    The impact of the collision was severe that both the mother and child were thrown onto the road, suffering head injuries. The child's condition is reported to be extremely critical, according to authorities at a private hospital where they are receiving treatment.

    Eyewitnesses claim that the car was traveling at a high speed when it hit the mother and child. The driver and the passengers in the car are residents of Nedumangad.

    Locals have expressed concern over the increasing number of accidents in the area, citing unauthorized parking as a major contributor to the problem. Despite the road being narrow, hundreds of vehicles are parked along its sides every day, leading to increased traffic congestion and accidents.

    Residents are demanding immediate action to address the issue and prevent such incidents in the future.

