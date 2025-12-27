A woman was killed and her husband seriously injured when a government bus rammed their vehicle near Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram early on Wednesday.

A 30-year-old woman was killed and her husband seriously injured when a government bus rammed their vehicle near Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram early on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Pinky, wife of Praveen, 35. The couple, residents of the Arakkonam area in Ranipet district, were travelling to Bengaluru to celebrate Christmas with relatives. Praveen, who works with a private firm in Chennai, suffered serious injuries in the horrific crash.

The accident unfolded near Vellaigate on the Chennai–Bengaluru national highway when a tanker lorry suddenly cut across the road. As Praveen slammed the brakes to avoid a collision, a Dharmapuri-bound government bus moving behind the car at high speed rammed into it. The car was crushed between the tanker and the bus, leaving it mangled.

Praveen managed to leap out of the vehicle. Pinky, however, remained trapped inside.

A video of the accident has surfaced on social media.

Passers-by quickly alerted the police and fire and rescue services. Firefighters rushed to the scene and, with assistance from the public, worked for nearly 30 minutes to pull Pinky out. She was rushed to the Kancheepuram Government Headquarters Hospital, but succumbed to her injuries while being taken for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Kancheepuram police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.