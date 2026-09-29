The Kerala Lottery Department has announced the Sthree Sakthi SS-539 results for September 29, 2026, following the 3 PM draw. Participants can check their ticket numbers against the published prize categories to see if they won the Rs 1 crore jackpot or other rewards.

The wait is over for Kerala lottery ticket holders. The Sthree Sakthi SS-539 results for September 29, 2026, have been announced following the draw held at 3 PM today. The much-awaited outcome brings a chance at major cash prizes, with the top winner set to take home Rs 1 crore.

Those who purchased an SS-539 ticket can now check their numbers against the prize-wise results given below. The winning numbers will be listed according to the different prize categories, making it easier for participants to find out whether their ticket has secured a reward.

Also Read: Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-539 Lottery Result Today (September 29): Rs 1 Crore Jackpot; Check Draw Time and Details

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-539 Winning Numbers

1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000 – TBA

Consolation Prize: Rs 5,000 – All other series with TBA

2nd Prize: Rs 30,00,000 – TBA

3rd Prize: Rs 5,00,000 – TBA

4th Prize: Rs 5,000 – TBA

5th Prize: Rs 2,000 – TBA

6th Prize: Rs 1,000 – TBA

7th Prize: Rs 500 – TBA

8th Prize: Rs 200 – TBA

9th Prize: Rs 100 – TBA

The Sthree Sakthi lottery is part of Kerala's weekly lottery series and is drawn every Tuesday. With a range of prizes across multiple categories, thousands of participants wait for the official outcome after the afternoon draw.

If you have an SS-539 ticket, check the series and number carefully against the published result before celebrating a win. Even a small difference in the ticket details can matter, so participants should verify all information thoroughly.

For winners, the next step is to follow the Kerala Lottery Department's rules for claiming the prize. The original winning ticket should be preserved safely, and winners should complete the required formalities within the stipulated period.

Today's draw has now brought the suspense to an end, with the Rs 1 crore jackpot and other prize-winning numbers available for ticket holders to check. Keep this page handy as the complete prize-wise list is updated above.

Also Read: Kerala Lottery Result Today (28/09/2026): Bhagyathara BT-73 Winning Numbers Out, Check Rs 1 Crore Winner