Kozhikode: The opposition has come forward with allegations against the Kozhikode Corporation governing body regarding the fire that broke out in the commercial complex at the new bus stand. The loss is estimated at Rs 75 crores after fire ravaged the Mofussil Bus Stand (New Bus Stand) area on Sunday evening. The fire was put out after around 10 hours. KC Shobitha, the opposition leader in the corporation, said that the building that caught fire had numerous unauthorized constructions and that the corporation had taken no action on this matter.

The corporation has not done anything that it should have done as the owner of the building. This building lacks facilities required in multi-storied buildings, including a lift. There are no safety mechanisms in the building. KC Shobitha also said that the lack of a fire force unit in the city is a crisis, even when accidents recur.

MLA T. Siddique alleged that the fire in Kozhikode city yesterday was caused by the corporation accepting money and granting permission for illegal building construction. The corporation did not provide the building's blueprint even though the fire force requested it. T. Siddique alleged in Kozhikode that the major failure in conducting the fire audit increased the extent of the fire.

Meanwhile, the police's intelligence wing's preliminary report states that there is no mystery surrounding the massive fire that broke out at the new bus stand commercial complex in Kozhikode. The preliminary conclusion is that an electrical short circuit caused the fire. The police are also investigating a dispute between the partners of the burnt-out business. The District Collector and others visited the site of the fire this morning and conducted an inspection. Forensic experts are also conducting an inspection at the site. The fire force will also conduct an inspection.

Meanwhile, Minister AK Saseendran said that the government is taking the issue seriously and will conduct a comprehensive investigation. Action will be taken if there are lapses from any quarter. AK Saseendran said that strict action will be taken to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies.

The traders in the Kozhikode bus stand building suffered a huge loss in the fire. There are 40 small businesses on both sides of the ground floor. Even though the fire did not spread here, the shops are not allowed to open. This has put lottery sellers and others in a crisis.