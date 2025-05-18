A man has made serious bribery allegations from Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers after being summoned for questioning. The complainant Aneesh Babu has made serious allegations of mental harassment and corruption. Speaking to Asianet News, Aneesh claimed that from the outset, he was subjected to undue mental pressure by ED officials, particularly by a senior officer named Radhakrishnan, who is currently serving as the Additional Director of the ED and is also involved in the gold smuggling case investigation.

According to Aneesh, Radhakrishnan mentally harassed him in a closed room during questioning, repeatedly pressuring him over an issue related to documents dating back eight years. He was issued a notice under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and allegedly threatened with arrest if he failed to provide the documents. Aneesh claims this pressure was applied from the very beginning of the inquiry.

Aneesh revealed that a man named Wilson acted as an intermediary between him and ED officers. Wilson allegedly initiated contact via phone and relayed information about the ED's actions before they occurred. Aneesh stated that whenever Wilson informed him of a forthcoming call from the ED, such a call would indeed follow, suggesting coordination between Wilson and ED officials.

Aneesh emphasized that no ED officer directly demanded money from him; all monetary dealings were conducted through Wilson. A bribe was paid to Wilson while the threats from ED officers continued. Aneesh also confirmed that the bribe money was deposited into an Axis Bank account.

Involvement of other officials

Aneesh stated that he had no connection with Chartered Accountant Ranjith Warrier, and that he first heard the name through the media. He firmly believes that multiple ED officials are involved in the corruption scheme, noting that Wilson couldn’t have accessed such insider information without help from within the agency.

Aneesh further claimed that ED Assistant Director Sekhar Kumar, the first accused in the case, never directly asked for a bribe but was identified by Wilson as the person behind the scheme. Aneesh also named other senior ED officials as being involved and alleged that Radhakrishnan played a central role in the harassment.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, Aneesh’s wife, Nimmi, stated that she saw Wilson—identified as being from Rajasthan—at the ED office. In an audio clip played by Aneesh, Nimmi is heard confirming that she saw Wilson, as well as another intermediary, Mukesh Kumar, at the ED office on the day Aneesh was called in for questioning.

Vigilance investigation in full swing

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has launched a comprehensive investigation into the allegations. They have already taken three accused—Wilson Varghese, Mukesh Kumar, and Chartered Accountant Ranjith Warrier—into custody for five days and have conducted detailed interrogations. Their mobile phones have been sent for cyber forensic analysis, and a special investigation team has been formed.

The Vigilance has also sought legal advice, confirming that there is no legal barrier to arresting Assistant Director Sekhar Kumar if sufficient evidence is found. Kumar is expected to be summoned soon, and other ED officials, including members of the gold smuggling investigation team, are now under close surveillance.

Vigilance Superintendent of Police recently confirmed that the accused would be questioned both individually and jointly to uncover further links in the case. Additionally, similar complaints against ED officials are now being scrutinized as part of the widening investigation.