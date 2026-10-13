Kalamassery police arrested a Palakkad man for leaking his live-in partner's private photos and phone number online. The accused, Umar Farooq, did this after she refused to give him money. He even posted pictures of her breastfeeding their baby on social media.

Kochi: Police arrested a man in Kochi for leaking private and nude pictures of his live-in partner. The accused, Umar Farooq from Palakkad, took this step after the woman refused to give him money. The victim, a native of Kollam, filed a police complaint against him. She and Farooq had been living together for the past two years. Farooq posted her private videos and photos on social media, along with her personal phone number. He even uploaded pictures of the woman breastfeeding her baby.

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According to the FIR, Farooq wanted to publicly shame the woman and cause her mental trauma because she did not pay him the money he demanded. Since her phone number was out in the public domain, several strangers started calling and harassing her. A police team led by Kalamassery Circle Inspector Abhilash AL tracked down the accused. Kalamassery SI Shambhu, along with CPOs Mahin Abubakar, Vinu KP, and Aneesh Kumar, finally nabbed Farooq from Kodungallur.

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