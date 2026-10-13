Kalamassery police have arrested the main accused who bought 62 lakh rupees worth of gold using cyber fraud money. The Malappuram native, Shahid Sulaiman, was on the run for over a month. Cops also seized his BMW car and a fake Aadhaar card.

Kalamassery: The main accused behind a massive cyber fraud case is finally in police custody. He cheated a prominent jewellery shop and bought gold worth 62 lakh rupees using scammed money. Kalamassery police arrested 31-year-old Shahid Sulaiman, a resident of Thachodam house in Chembrassery, Malappuram.

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After pulling off the scam, the accused was jumping locations to avoid getting caught. He hid in different spots across Bangalore, Wayanad, and Kozhikode for about a month and a half. A police team led by Kalamassery Circle Inspector Abhilash A.L. tracked him down and made the arrest with the help of Manjeri police. Cops seized the BMW car he was driving, along with a fake Aadhaar card. The court has now remanded him.

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The police are not stopping here. A special investigation team is working hard to track down the rest of the gang members involved in this case. The team includes Kalamassery CI Abhilash A.L., SI Ram Lal, and CPOs Mahin Abubakar, Vinu K.P., Kalesh D.G., Libin Kumar, Aneesh Kumar, Prashob, and Sreejish. They have stepped up their search operations across multiple locations.