Kochi police have arrested a man from Mattancherry for stealing goods worth lakhs from a flat and a building in Fort Kochi. The accused stole copper coils, AC units, and other items. Police found out that he was also involved in a school theft case four months ago.

Kochi: Police have arrested a man for stealing items worth lakhs from a flat and a commercial building in Fort Kochi. Fort Kochi police nabbed 48-year-old Shaheer, originally from Kalvathi. The cops took him into custody from his rented house at Bankumoola in Mattancherry.

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The thefts took place at the Coral Heritage flat near Dronacharya and a building near Princess Street in Fort Kochi. The accused stole copper coils, pipe fittings, electric motors, AC outdoor unit fittings, electric wires, and tools. After the arrest, police recovered the stolen electric wires, tools, and copper coils from his rented house during evidence collection.

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Police officers stated that Shaheer is also an accused in a theft case at the Fort Kochi St. Francis Church LP School four months ago. A special police team caught the accused under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Mohit Rawat. Mattancherry Assistant Commissioner Ajith Kumar and Fort Kochi CI Vipin Das led the team. The team included SHO SI Ajmal Hussain, SI Nizamuddin, ASIs Sreekumar and Princy, SCPO Binu, and CPOs Sabeer P. Basheer and Ratheesh. The court has remanded the accused.