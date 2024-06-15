Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Keralites injured in Kuwait fire tragedy now safe, funeral of four today

    Following the devastating fire in Mangaf, Kuwait, all Malayalis injured in the incident are reported to be out of danger. Nearly all have been discharged from intensive care, with only two individuals, including one from North India, still on ventilators as they continue to recover.
     

    Keralites who were injured in the severe fire in Mangaf, southern Kuwait, are now in stable condition. Recent updates indicate that only one patient remains in intensive care. Currently, two individuals, including one from North India, remain on ventilators as they recover. 31 individuals, including 25 Indians, are receiving medical treatment in five hospitals. Among the Indian patients, 14 are natives of Kerala.

    Kuwait fire tragedy: Emotions run high as political leaders pay tribute to 31 victims in Kochi (WATCH)

    Fifty people, including 24 Malayalis, were killed in a fire at Al-Mangaf building in the Al-Ahmadi governorate at 4:30 am on Wednesday.

    On Friday, the final rites for 12 Malayalis who were repatriated were conducted. The funerals for four additional Malayalis are scheduled for Saturday. Akash Nair from Pandalam will be cremated at his residence following public viewing at 11 am, while Lucas from Kalikala in Kollam, Sajan George from Punalur, and Aneesh Kumar from Kuruva in Kannur will be cremated at noon.

    On Sunday, the funerals of Shibu Varghese from Paipad, Thomas C Oommen from Tiruvalla, and Srihari from Itthithanam will be held. The funeral rites for Saju Varghese from Konni, Sibin Abraham from Kirvaipur and Mathew Thomas from Pandanad are scheduled for Monday. Stephin Abraham Sabu from Pampadi, who tragically lost his life in the Kuwait fire, will also be laid to rest on Monday.

