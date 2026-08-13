This Onam, folks flying between Kerala and the Gulf are in for a treat. Air India Express is serving a full Onam sadhya on its flights from August 15 to 31. You can pre-book this special meal, which includes everything from avial to palada payasam, up to 18 hours before your flight.

Kochi: Good news for everyone travelling this Onam season! Air India Express is bringing the festival cheer to the skies by offering a complete Onam sadhya for passengers flying from Kerala to various Gulf countries and back.

This special meal service will be available from August 15 to 31. If you want to enjoy this feast, you need to pre-book it. You can do this through the Air India Express website or mobile app, at least 18 hours before your flight. The service was officially launched by Kerala's Tourism Minister, P.C. Vishnunath.

Sunil Suresh, who heads Marketing, E-commerce, and Loyalty for the Air India Group, was also present at the event. The minister said that serving Onam sadhya in the sky is a great way to introduce Kerala's biggest festival to the world. He also gave a special shout-out to Air India Express for the initiative. This isn't the first time; the airline had a similar offering last year too.

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So, what's on the menu? To give you the complete Onam experience, the sadhya includes Matta rice, nei parippu, thoran, erissery, avial, kootu curry, sambar, injipuli, mango pickle, banana chips, sharkara varatti, and of course, palada pradhaman for dessert. For a special touch, the meal comes in a custom-designed pack with a kasavu border design. This entire sadhya will cost you ₹500.

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Air India Express runs a massive operation from Kerala, with about 2850 flights every month from the state's four airports. A huge chunk of these flights, around 70%, connect to Gulf destinations like Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Riyadh, Salalah, and Sharjah.